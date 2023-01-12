Thomas Allen Frank

January 4, 2023

Whiteville, NC - On November 27, 1947, Leo and Margaret Braatz Frank presented to the world a new bundle of love, caring and compassion and delivered it in Janesville, Wisconsin. They named this present to the world Thomas Allen Frank. Tom and his siblings, both deceased, Leona Kelsey (Ed), Carol (Jerry), Donald (Evie) deceased, and his living siblings, Bruce (LaDana) in Milton, Wisconsin and Mary Johnson (Doug) In Chilton, Wisconsin were taught pragmatism and responsibility from their father Leo, and love, caring and compassion from their mother, Margaret. Traits that Tom and his siblings have maintained and expanded upon through out their lives.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Frank as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.