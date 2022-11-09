Thomas G Lohmeier
November 20, 2001 - November 5, 2022

Janesville, WI - Thomas G. Lohmeier age 20 passed away unexpectedly on November 5, 2022 in Center Township, Wisconsin. Thomas was born on November 20, 2001 in Fort Atkinson Wisconsin to Amber Flick and Craig Lohmeier. He graduated from Milton High School in 2020. He worked as a union pipe layer for Parisi Construction.

