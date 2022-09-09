Travis Eugene Fairchild
December 17, 1935 - September 3, 2022

Holt, MI - Travis was 86 years old when he passed away on September 3, 2022, after battling a rare neuro-muscular degenerative brain disease. Travis was born December 17, 1935, in Janesville, Wisconsin, to Eugene and Leona (Schultz) Fairchild, and his family moved to Beloit, WI shortly thereafter. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1954, where he was very involved in ROTC. It was then that Travis enjoyed helping on his father's farm in Illinois and at his father's shingle company. Travis went on to earn a BBA from Milton College in 1960 and began working in the accounting department at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Janesville, WI. There he met Ginny Gray of Milton, whom he married on September 16, 1961. During that time, Travis served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1960-1966.

