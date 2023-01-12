Virginia N. Lauer

August 7, 1933 - January 4, 2023

Milton, WI - Virginia Nell Lauer, age 89, of Milton, died January 4, 2023 at Huntington Place after a long illness. She was born on August 7, 1933 to John and Lula (Hobbs) Godfrey. Virginia married her high school sweetheart, Willis Lauer, on October 6, 1951 at North Lima Presbyterian Church. Virginia enjoyed working outside in her yard and gardens. She was a talented seamstress, and was the clothing leader for Lima 4-H, taught many young girls to sew. She also enjoyed quilting and golfing. Virginia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.