Janesville, WI - Willis B. Cross, age 73, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at St. Elizabeth's Nursing Home. Willis was born in Racine, WI on August 23, 1949 to Charles and Thelma (Sally Green) Cross. He graduated in 1968 from Milton Union High School and enlisted in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged. Willis married Eileen Hines in 1970 and they had one son, Brian Cross. In 1997 Willis was married to Evelyn (Tubbs) Cross. He later married Yvonne (Frey) Cross in 2005. Willis owned and operated the Green Lantern Tavern in Milton until 1983. He worked for Interstate Brands as a truck driver and proud member of the Teamsters until his retirement. Willis enjoyed sharing his homemade holiday treats, cooking meals fresh from his garden, taking road trips near and far, and spending time with his family, friends, and buddy, Jack.
He is survived by his son, Brian (Debra) Cross; stepchildren: Scott (Tammy) Barlass, Curt (Sara) Barlass, and Nicole Frey; granddaughters, Zoe and Ava Cross; siblings, Sandy Metcalf and Mike (Janet) Sessler; and many extended family members and friends. Willis is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Yvonne Cross; his stepfather, Robert Stubbendick; his sisters, Jackie Bickle-Swartz and Julia Cross; and his brother-in-law, Thomas Metcalf.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family thanks the folks at St. Elizabeth's nursing home for their kindness in his care.
