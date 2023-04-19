This 1935 view from Madison Avenue is how the Burdick Corporation facility looked about the time F.A. Anderson purchased controlling interest in the company. A wide range of Burdick medical and electronic instruments were manufactured at the facility and were common in hospitals, clinics, and doctor’s offices. The company employed about 200 people through the 1970s. In 1998, Spacelabs Medical moved the business to Deerfield.
Paul Lemke (left) was foreman of the enameling department of Burdick Corporation when this photo was taken in the 1950s. Working with Lemke coating enamel onto cabinets for medical instruments are Carl Anderson (center) and Rye Baker. The Milton facility grew to nearly 100,00 square feet after renovations and expansions following World War II.
For 85 years, Milton’s largest manufacturing plant was the Burdick Corporation. This is a view of the factory from Plumb Street in 1925. Established in 1913 by F.F. Burdick, the company’s first product was an electric light bath cabinet used for therapy by hospitals and health clubs.
Twenty-five years ago this month, the city of Milton lost an anchor of its industrial base when the Burdick Corporation pulled up stakes and moved to a new facility in Deerfield. The medical equipment manufacturer had been a fixture in the heart of the city, operating from a 100,000-square foot facility along Madison Avenue.
The building Burdick Corporation vacated is currently the home for the Blackhawk Technical College Milton campus.
According to the April 16, 1998 front page of the Milton Courier, word of Burdick’s moving elsewhere had been rumored for many months. Burdick officials put an end to the speculation on April 13 announcement that the company would be moving from its Milton facility to a similar-size building on a 16-acre lot in Deerfield.
In 1998, Burdick Corporation was owned by Spacelabs Medical, Seattle, WA and employed about 180 people who develop and manufacture electronic medical equipment, including tools used for cardiology and stress testing. With the exception of the School District of Milton, Burdick Corporation was the community’s largest employer.
Frank Schmidt, vice president of operations for Burdick Corporation, told the Courier the company wished to relocate its facility closer to a larger city.
“We really wanted to get closer to a metropolitan area,” Schmidt said of Deerfield, located about 15 miles east of Madison’s east side. “We were having a hard time attracting engineers.” Schmidt estimated that of Burdick’s 180 employees, approximately 20 live in Milton.
In a package coordinated by Milton Industry and Economic Development Corporation (MIEDC) Burdick was offered in excess of $1 million in financial incentives to build a new facility in Milton. City Administrator Larry Delo said he doubted Burdick received a more attractive financial package than the one proposed by Milton.
“I don’t think it mattered what we offered,” Delo said. “They wanted to be in a different location.”
In an editorial lamenting the move, the Courier applauded the effort of MIEDC and city officials to offer Burdick Corporation an unmatched package of financial incentives to build and stay in Milton.
“In the end, the decision rested with Burdick,” the editorial stated. “. . . if there are fingers to be pointed, they should be at the fact that in this day and age of competition between communities for business, 85 years of tradition and history aren’t worth a few minutes of drive time.”
The Burdick Cabinet Company was established in 1913 by F.F. Burdick, who raised the capital needed for a 10,000 square-foot factory with the help of friends from Milton and the surrounding community.
Its first product was an electrical light bath cabinet using the principle of dry heat for therapy in health clubs and hospitals.
Burdick was one of the nation’s first companies to institute a five-day work week in 1913, a year earlier than Henry Ford in 1914. After a modest beginning, the firm was successful in selling products to then U.S. forces during World War I and growth was rapid in the 1920s with the advent of ultraviolet and infrared therapy. The name of the company was changed to Burdick Corporation in 1926.
In 1933, Burdick sold his controlling interest in the company to F.A. Anderson, who had been with the company since 1913.
Major expansion of facilities began after World War II and the original 10,000 square-foot facility grew to nearly 100,000. The facility’s first building was replaced with a new building in 1976. Late in its life in Milton, Burdick Corporation witnessed several ownerships, including Siemens Corporation and Spacelabs Medical, which purchased the company in 1997.