On Tuesday, December 15, I received an email from the Milton High School athletics department. Subject: "WINTER SPORTS ATHLETE REGISTRATION." Before my jaw could even hit the floor, I was shaking with rage.

Little deduction is required to know that I am not an athlete, winter or otherwise; however, I am a student at Milton High School. Since November, I've attended class through a webcam and taken tests on my bedroom floor. My presence at MHS has been limited to the front lobby, where I diligently pick up the materials to continue my virtual classes. I absolutely hate online school, but it’s exactly what needs to be happening.

In the last two weeks, COVID-19 has produced some of the deadliest days in American history. The Milton Board of Education — elected to protect the interests of students, staff, and families — decided that in matters of life and death, high school sports were worth dying for.

My gratitude to Brian Kvapil, Rick Mullen, and Mike Hoffman for their dissenting votes.

I apologize to the nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers who will inevitably risk their lives to treat these student athletes and/or those they expose.

Stay safe,

Todd Myers

