My name is Matt Johnson and I’m a Field Director at the Wisconsin Land and Liberty Coalition, a nonprofit working to protect the private property rights of farming families who wish to bring the benefits of renewable energy projects to their communities.
In a poll of over 700 Rock County residents made in December, 78 percent of respondents favored wind and solar projects. At a recent webinar about the benefits of renewable energy development in Rock County, attendees shared overwhelming enthusiasm for these projects. Rock County residents know this is the path to a better future.
Farms go out of business every week in Wisconsin. Renewable energy projects are a way to help farming families stay on the farm through difficult times. Land lease payments help farmers keep their land in the family by providing a guaranteed revenue stream for decades. If farmers want to voluntarily participate in a renewable energy project benefiting their entire community, who is to say they shouldn’t be allowed to? It is their land and they know best how to take care of it.
Every large-scale renewable energy project in Wisconsin creates hundreds of construction jobs, boosts local businesses, and increases economic activity in rural areas. Large renewable energy projects also provide shared revenue payments to local communities, often bringing in several hundred thousand dollars in new revenue every year for counties and towns hosting the project facilities. These can be used for vital community services like schools, roads and hospitals.
Matthew Johnson
Albany
