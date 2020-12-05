Brace yourselves, ugly sweater season is here

I remember when my co-worker told me he had to find a way to make a sweater outlandish and tacky in hopes of winning the ugly sweater grand prize (because it was a party, I’m pretty sure the prize came in a bottle or six-pack). We talked about how to make his thrift store find, which was already adorned with a large image of a reindeer, even crazier. There was likely a glue gun involved. This was 12 years ago. Since that time, ugly sweaters continue to thrive, but the effort to create a tacky sweater is long gone. Retailers now sell ugly holiday sweaters (though some are sweatshirts instead of actual sweaters) on the shelves and even advertise as having ugly sweaters for sale. To me, the ugly sweater is the holiday cousin of the Halloween costume. Sure, you could go out and buy one, but it’s always a bit more fun to make it yourself. Plus, decorating an existing sweater is a lot easier to do than making an entire costume; nearly anyone can use a hot glue gun to add some sequins or pom poms or find puffy paint to outline the existing image. And you can make the sweater look as tacky and ugly as you like. Want to add a musical element? It can be done. I stopped at the store during the weekend to pick up an online order when I saw a couple racks filled with gaudy Christmas sweaters. Most of them had some type of pom pom and sparkly materials. There were jumbo images of reindeer, Santa, snowmen and Yoda adorning the front of the shirts and several had holiday phrases like “Merry and Bright” and “Ho Ho Ho.” Some had puns. A couple even had lights. Were the shirts ugly? Of course. But, what was the fun of paying $35 for an ugly holiday sweater when for that amount of money, you could make your own one-of-a-kind ugly sweater and still have money leftover to create a unique ugly sweater for a friend. Imagine going to an ugly sweater party (when we can have parties again) and three of the guests have the same shirt because all of the sweaters were store bought. If there’s a contest, not one of you has a chance of winning if several of you have the same sweater. Honestly, I’d be inclined to vote for the person who obviously decorated a sweater they purchased second-hand or found in the back of their closet. So while it’s convenient to buy a pre-made ugly sweater, it misses out all the fun part of the process – actually creating an ugly sweater.
