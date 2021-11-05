Thank you, Milton schools, teachers and staff
Please join me in giving a huge shout-out to our teachers and other school district staff members. Why, you ask? Because of all the time and effort they invested in parent conferences last week.
Conferences are a very big commitment, not only from our teachers but also from all the other staff members who do what they do to keeping our buildings presentable and welcoming for our kids and our community members.
The demands of conferences on a teacher’s family time and schedules are significant and our teachers need to know that we appreciate that. There are those who would say that our professional educators are just doing their jobs. Maybe so, but I assert that their dedication and caring goes beyond and far exceeds expectations.
So, thank you, School District of Milton staff members. You teach and influence in so many ways. #SDMinspire
JON CRUZAN
Milton