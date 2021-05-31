Dreams of escape from the humdrum and routine blossom with summer. Adventure promises something new and exciting — even brave and risky.
So what’s on your list? Whitewater rafting? Travel to a far exotic place? Camp alone on an island? Hike the Ice Age Trail?
Even if you plan to stay closer to home, I have some suggestions from the experts — our children. Taking time to observe their play, we see their sense of adventure, their journey to discovery. Wonder at their joy.
Watch a baby’s determined roll and ensuing commando crawl. See the joy on a 4 year old’s face leaping (in slow motion) into the pile of fall leaves. Observe the 5 year old stomping through puddles, studying how the water dances and splashes. Listen to the delightful questions of the 6 year old who fully expects me to know. Follow the extensive tour by a 9 year old of his (very small) “woods” behind the house; hearing the careful explanations and dreams found in this magical world. Observe the 12 year old human pretzel with his nose buried in a book. Appreciate the freshly created /baked cake. Thrill at the delighted squeals over the “beautiful beach shell.” Treasure the gift of “pretty flowers.”
By observing, we see that adventure is much more than achievement, a diversion or a time of entertainment. It is excitement, curiosity and personal discovery. When we venture outside of our comfort zone and are willing to take responsible risks, we are rewarded with adventure! Embracing that essential part of life helps us learn what else we are capable of and encourages growth, exploration and joy.
Right now where do you experience true adventure? What stimulates your joy of discovery, learning? When does your search for answers bring unexpected results?
You might find adventure in story — read a book, watch a movie, listen to a travelogue, discover the stories in a museum.
Obviously, one can travel. Climb a mountain or a mole hill. Go to the Amazon river or Turtle Creek. Learn about other people, their lives and history.
Take yourself into nature to listen, observe, learn. Watch the transformation of a monarch butterfly. Explore a park. Find a four-leaf clover.
Experiment with a new recipe or a new approach to a puzzling problem. Rearrange the living room. Find buried treasure in your desk.
Search for wonder. Delight in learning something new or finding a solution. And tell me all about it!
Grandma is Rebecca Kordatzky, a wife, mother and grandmother. A retired educator, she’s taught all levels and trained teachers. As an educational coach/tutor and at the Milton Area Youth Center, she aims to educate, encourage and inspire.