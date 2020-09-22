Vruwink helps SweetSpot
Oftentimes our State Representatives do things that go unnoticed and unpublicized. Such is the case with the help that I received from Representative Don Vruwink during the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. I am writing this letter to publicly thank Rep. Vruwink for his assistance navigating the unemployment system on behalf of my staff earlier this year.
I am the former owner of The SweetSpot in Whitewater, WI. The SweetSpot is a community hub and an important business that is central to the vibrancy of the Whitewater community. Back in March, when there was still so much that wasn’t known about the pandemic and the impact it would have on our physical and economic health, my business closed to maintain the health and safety of our community.
We were able to pay our one week’s worth of wages and then we had to rely on our social security nets to step in. The unemployment system during that time was flooded with requests and my team waited for weeks without hearing anything. As their employer, I tried contacting the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) directly and was met with the same frustration.
I reached out to Rep. Vruwink via email, to ask for is advice and assistance in navigating this situation. Within 24 hours, I received a phone call from him asking for more details. On that call, he promised to work on behalf of all local small business owners and their employees to get answers. He told me about the work he was doing and the state capitol and the votes that were on the table at that time. Further, he promised to help my staff directly by getting us in touch with the right people. The next day, I received a phone call from the DWD and within the next week all of my staff members had received calls back to resolve their cases. He also checked in later to make sure our needs were met.
Because of his help, my team was able to receive access to the safety net that is indented for crises such as these. And I was able to refocus my efforts on applying for a needed PPP loan and eventually reopening The SweetSpot.
At the outset of the pandemic, when navigating the daily changes and unknowns was at its height, Rep. Vruwink and his staff made themselves available to help me and other small business owners in our area. Representative Don Vruwink truly works to represent the citizens of his district and I am grateful to him for his service and his support.
Lacey Reichwald, Whitewater
Admiration for Vruwink
I would like to write a brief note to express my fondness and admiration for my good friend, Representative Don Vruwink.
Don and I were teachers together for many years at Milton High School in Milton, Wisconsin. I consider Don a master educator, with a compassion for people and students that was boundless. He taught with an unbiased and caring passion for American History and all of his students felt welcomed, respected and appreciated within his classroom. There is no part of the city of Milton where Don has not made a positive impact.
Don has carried these qualities with him to Madison, where he has served as a State Representative since 2017. I have had the pleasure of having Don come into my AP Government classroom several times and he has brought additional members of the Wisconsin State Legislature with him. He always made sure to present a politically civil and balanced presentation to my students. I was very impressed at Don’s ability to show and explain both sides to my students and let them make their own informed decisions.
All of these qualities and examples always showed me that Don is more interested in unified, intelligent and non-partisan conversations and finding solutions to problems that the state faces in that way. It was a great example for my students and remains a great example to his constituents. Don’s legislation that he has proposed has always been from his heart and not his party. I am very proud to call him my friend and Wisconsin should be proud to have him representing them.
Val Crofts, Former Janesville resident
Vruwink made an impact
There are always those teachers that stick out to you when you remember your childhood. Their fun way of presenting a subject, their kindness, their humor...whatever the reason, they’ve made an impact. Don Vruwink made an impact on a lot of us at Milton High School and he continues to make an impact in the State Assembly. Last year, he worked with Representative Travis Tranel to pass a bill giving an alternative to a standardized test at the college level for Special Ed teachers. Understanding that standardized testing does not fit every learning style (and doing something about it) is one of the ways Don Vruwink shows us that education is important to him. It should be important to everyone in this state! With so much divide in our country, watching leaders like Don Vruwink reach across the aisle and work with his peers to get things done is refreshing.
We need people at the State level that will go to bat for education. We also need people at the State level that will take on challenges, in all areas, working TOGETHER. Mr. Vruwink has once again made an impact on me through his hard work and dedication to his cause. I urge you to re-elect Don Vruwink for State Assembly.
Ann Salmon, Janesville
Drew for 43rd Assembly
Beth Drew a candidate for the 43rd Assembly District has many qualifications and experiences.
Beth is a Supervisor for the Town of Milton, a Member of the Milton Fire Commission. She is a Registered Nurse and Small Business Owner.
In 1998 she opened Small Wonders Learning Center,
a structured Preschool and Daycare. The successful business outgrew the original building. About ten years ago a new school was built across the street. The original building is currently rented to 6 individual small businesses. As a small business owner Beth knows the needs of a small business and how important they are to our community. If you are a Farmer or other business owner, you know the time needed to make your business a success and it is probably close to 50+ hours a week. Our communities need small businesses. I am excited that a business owner is willing to make the time.
In order for our communities to rebound from the economic devastation this virus has caused, we need the growth in small businesses that Beth understands.
Let's elect a Business Owner to represent us.
Elect Beth Drew a smart, hardworking Business Owner to the 43rd Assembly.
Laura Sykora, Milton
Send Vruwink back to Assembly
Don Vruwink has earned your support for reelection in the 43rd Assembly District. I have known Don for over 30 years and have seen firsthand his desire to work tirelessly to make Wisconsin and it’s communities better places to live.
Don has dedicated his life to working to improve the lives of those around him. His experience as a teacher, coach, city council member, school board member and state representative have proven that he has the ability to work with others to reach common goals.
In Madison, Don has shown that he has the desire to work with other legislators, regardless of their political party, to do things that will benefit all Wisconsinites. His life experiences have allowed him to be an advocate in Madison on important issues such as education and agriculture. He also has spoken out against gerrymandering and in favor of expanding high speed internet across the state. Don concentrates on the issues, not the politics.
These hyper-partisan times that we live in call for honest and fair-minded people. Don Vruwink is that kind of person. Please join me in supporting Don Vruwink for reelection for another term in the State Assembly.
Rick Mullen, Milton
