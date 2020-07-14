After July 4, stores start promoting back-to-school sales. We know we can find crayons, glue and index cards at low prices.
What we don’t know is what back to school in 2020 will look like.
The Milton school board after two hours of discussion approved a plan for instruction and returning to school buildings in September.
But if we’ve learned one thing in 2020, it’s COVID-19 doesn’t like plans.
Nonetheless, we need to start somewhere sometime.
Milton Forward: Instructional and Building Reopening Plan for 2020-2021 is a start.
Superintendent Rich Dahman didn’t call the decisions relating to returning to school a nightmare, as one state advisory committee member did. He said it was probably the biggest issue he’s dealt with in education. It affects every student, staff member and community member across the district.
There are multiple viewpoints about what is the best path forward. Some people want all instruction to take place in schools. Nearly all of us want instruction to take place in schools, but not right now. Some say all instruction should be online. Debates are local, state, national and beyond.
When the Milton Courier asked Dahman what guides the decision making process, he said the district has homed in on recommendations from local, state and national public health agencies.
Listening to public health officials about public health is what we all should do.
The school district continues to seek input from parents and staff and administrators in Rock County and in the Badger Conference. The school district is doing its homework. Dahman is meeting with Rock County and Badger conference superintendents to hear other ideas.
In the decision making process, none of us should forget that we are in the middle of a pandemic (and hopefully not the start).
Education is important, yes. But again, we are living in the time of a pandemic. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction last year did away with the mandated number of hours. Colleges dropped ACT and SAT test scores. Because there is a pandemic.
As Dahman said: “None of us know for sure what the situation is going to look like a month or six weeks from now when we are bringing students back in our classrooms We really need to be flexible in our planning.”
The approved plan will allow the district to move quickly to all online learning or in-person learning if cases of COVID-19 increase or decrease.
Dahman said the better job we (staff, students, society) can do right now of limiting the spread, the more quickly we will return to a situation where there are fewer restrictions.
We all are hopefully doing are best during a pandemic, when more is expected of us and everything changes.
Many steps are being encouraged to mitigate risk of spreading the virus. For example, communal supplies or the sharing of school supplies isn’t going to be allowed.
Crayons are 50 cents right now. It looks like we’re going to need a lot of them.
