Initially, I hesitated to write this column. I didn’t want to come across as a “goody two shoes” or “holier-than-thou.” However, I finally decided to share the lesson I learned in the hope of inspiring others to do what I did.
Recently, hubby Fred and I decided to remodel the breezeway entrance to our house. It’s no secret I’ve been in a sour mood lately. Like millions of others, I’m weary of social distancing because of COVID-19, which has drastically lowered my level of joy. Frankly, I’m becoming a “growing grouch.”
Our breezeway remodeling job included painting the walls (Fred’s job) and painting my large garden hutch to match the new paint scheme (my job).
Before Fred rebuilt the steps leading into our kitchen, I spent hours ripping off the old carpeting. It was tacked down, nailed down, and stapled down. If a tornado destroyed our breezeway, I swear that carpet would have stayed on the steps.
Choosing the paint for the breezeway walls was a chore. I didn’t realize there are dozens of different shades of brown and that it comes in two basic categories: warm and cool.
Warm browns have red or orange undertones, like chocolate, espresso, caramel, and coffee. Cool browns have gray or blue undertones, like tan and taupe. Many of the names of the paint made my mouth water: Chocolate Pretzel, Cinnamon Crunch, Fudge, Maple Glaze, Orange Maple, Honey Graham, and Spiced Cider.
Once our new carpet was cut, pieced, and glued down, I hated it. The carpet sample under the store’s fluorescent lights looked way different in our sunlit breezeway. It now seemed a lighter color. Worse yet, the carpet’s nap went every which way when you stepped on it, making it look stained.
I returned to the carpet store and voiced my displeasure. At one point, a male employee suggested vacuuming the carpet might help the ‘nap problem.’
“So, I’m supposed to vacuum the carpet every day to make it look better?” I snapped.
I left the store, declaring I would never do business there again.
About a week later, guilt drove me back to that store. I approached a female employee seated at a desk and said, “I’m a Christian, but I didn’t act like one the last time I was here.”
After I apologized, she stated, “Our store likes feedback.” She then admitted the company had other complaints about carpet nap.
The male employee who had earlier suggested frequent “nap vacuuming,” pointed out a carpet rake might make the rug look better. I offered to buy it, but he simply gave me the $19.95 rake.
As I headed to my car, the guilt I had been carrying disappeared. I learned that, even if I’m feeling grumpy, I don’t have to succumb to the temptation to be grumpy. All of us need to be ‘people of light,’ especially during these dark days.
In the spring, we might replace our latest breezeway rug with a darker-colored rug. This time, I’ll definitely, decidedly, and emphatically pay much closer attention to the rug’s nap.
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native of Milton, who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years. A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College, she has written four books. She has two children, three stepchildren, and a blended family that includes 11 grandkids.
