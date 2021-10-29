Are you familiar with these rules?
“Older brothers and sisters know more so they can boss younger ones around.”
“Younger siblings get away with too much and are spoiled and pampered.”
“When you get as old as your brother, you may have the privileges he has.”
“You need more sleep than your sister.”
I remember looking forward to the time I would be a big kid and could stay up later. That would be exciting. (Psst—I still fight bedtime because the warmth, comfort and increasing darkness in the morning are a trap!)
Kids, bedtime and sleep have always been a challenge. But in our advanced society, it is a bigger problem than ever. Sleep deprivation is a major problem. More than half of middle schoolers and almost three-fourths of high school students get less than the recommended amount of sleep they need. Pre-teens need nine to 12 hours of sleep a night. Surprisingly, teens also need a lot of sleep. The Sleep Foundation shares that teens need eight to 10 hours of sleep a night.
Why do teens need only a little less sleep than pre-teens? There are many factors. Physically, they need to cooperate with their still-growing bodies. Mentally, their brains are still continuing critical development. Emotionally, hormones and life’s challenges require extra energy. These are just a few of the top reasons.
Plus, our society throws more barriers at kids at increasingly younger and younger ages: devices demand more and more attention; blue screen light is a serious sleep deterrent; homework; caffeine and energy drinks; anxiety. And that’s just a few.
What can be done?
First, adults need to thoughtfully model good sleep behavior.
Second, set firm policies regarding bedtime, even for teens. Go ahead and pull rank as a caring adult to set reasonable bedtimes. Keep some consistency of sleep on weekends. Yes, there is evidence that one can “catch up” on sleep. But too much time in bed on the weekend threatens to create a vicious cycle.
A third critical strategy is the handling of devices. See that all devices are shut off by 10 p.m. Give the body time to wind down for sleep. Have no devices in your kids’ bedroom during sleep. Devices directly impact quality of sleep, and that applies to everyone. My old-fashioned alarm clock has several advantages over my phone alarm.
When well-rested, I know I am a better listener, problem-solver and team member.