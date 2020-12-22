At Christmas this year, many of us will be unable to be with the people who are closest to us. This situation brings to mind a Christmas from years ago when I was a US Peace Corps volunteer in Asia. My training group had been together for three months, we had just been sworn in for service, and we were all together in the capital city on Christmas Eve. A group of fifteen of us wanted to do something to try to make the day special. We squeezed into a few rickshaws and went to a restaurant that served American food. Along the way we saw none of the kinds of decorations that would be adorning the homes, shops, and street corners back home. People were going about their business like it was any other day. There were no holiday greetings or music, there was no snow, and there was still light outside into the evening--not much to maintain a holiday spirit.
We put three tables together and ordered our food. Sometime during the meal someone suggested that we go around the circle and have each person say something for which they were grateful, and everyone agreed. I was skeptical that we would actually do it. That might be too reflective for our recreational and leisurely outing. Someone will say, tongue-in-cheek, “Good night, John Boy,” mimicking the tv show The Waltons, and we will divert to something else.
But people shared things that were meaningful. We all looked with interest at what the next person would say. I was one of the last people, and I started prioritizing ideas in my mind for my sharing. In an unusual switch, I opted for something uncharacteristic of me, and I said, “I’m grateful for all of you. In a short time, we have come to know each other, and you are my family for this Christmas.” After I spoke, something inside told me that I made a good choice. On the way home, it occurred to me that I was enjoying Christmas, however different it was.
Since then I have been more able to appreciate the people with whom I share daily life and the groups and communities of which I am a part. I trust that they are the family that God has chosen for me. I will miss being with some of the people that I love most this year, but I will not be lacking in gratitude. If I can spend some part of Christmas with people that I have come to know and love, I will say to them —“You are my family this Christmas.”
