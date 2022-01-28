Republican legislative campaign committees significantly outraised their Democratic counterparts over the last half of 2021 and begin the election year with a big cash advantage, according to Wisconsin fundraising reports reviewed by WisPolitics.com.
The Assembly Republicans’ main campaign committee topped all legislative committees with $2 million in the bank to start the election year.
Meanwhile, Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has the largest war chest in the Assembly, followed closely by Democratic Rep. Steve Doyle, whose western Wisconsin district went for Donald Trump in 2020.
In the Senate, Joint Finance Committee Co-chair Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, had $416,436 in the bank to end 2021, tops in the chamber. Fellow Republican Roger Roth, of Appleton, who’s been considering a bid for lieutenant governor, was close behind at $407,678.
The Republican Assembly Campaign Committee topped the four caucuses with $801,113 raised during the second half of 2021. That haul was boosted significantly by a $500,000 donation from Illinois businesswoman Liz Uihlein. RACC also collected $190,690 from other committees, spent $4,396 during the period, and finished 2021 with nearly $2 million in the bank.
Assembly Republicans also raised $262,083 through their segregated fund, which can accept corporate contributions. Those funds can be used to cover administrative costs, but can’t make contributions to candidates or fund express advocacy.
RACC reported $495,424 in its segregated fund to end 2021.
Meanwhile, the Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee raised $304,229 through its main account, spent $192,626 and had $320,616 cash on hand.
Of what it raised, $200,603 was from other committees.
The ADCC also raised $75,040 through its segregated fund, spent $69,931 and had $34,107 in the fund to end the year.
Meanwhile, the Committee to Elect a Republican Senate raised $351,062 through its main account, spent $107,731 and finished the year with $854,365 in the bank. The committee’s haul included $220,000 from committees.
It also collected $271,761 through its segregated account, spent $126,717 and finished the year with $448,524 in the bank.
The State Senate Democratic Committee raised $231,582, spent $163,320 and had $277,320 in the bank. Its fundraising included $145,250 from committees.
The SSDC also raised $15,000 through its segregated fund, spent $7,195 and had $163,529 in the bank.
In the Assembly, six of the top 10 war chests were in the six figures. That includes GOP Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, who’s running for secretary of state. They are:
• Robin Vos, R-Rochester, $217,264
• Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, $200,775
• Warren Petryk, R-Town of Washington, $167,678
• Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, $145,869
• Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, $120,192
• Rob Swearingen, R-Rhinelander, $102,224
• Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, $95,930
• Daniel Riemer, R-Milwaukee, $86,487
• Nancy VanderMeer, R-Tomah, $85,649
• Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, $81,099
In the Senate, six of the top 10 war chests are in the six figures. They are:
• Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, $416,436
• Roger Roth, R-Appleton, $407,678
• Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, $306,648
• Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, $205,163
• Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, $159,548
• Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, $127,789
• Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, $86,674
• LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, $78,628
• Robert Wirch, D-Somers, $72,135
• Janet Bewley, D-Mason, $71,115
The Capitol Report is written by editorial staff at WisPolitics.com, a nonpartisan, Madison-based news service that specializes in coverage of government and politics, and is distributed for publication by members of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.