The end of each year is filled with hustle, bustle and Santa-sized lists of things to do, places to go. And the Grinch? He’s getting grinchy-er, enjoying his negative feelings. (Fortunately, we know his heart grows!)
Along with the Grinch, grief seems to delight in holidays. It may sneak up or may just blast its way into one’s life. After all, it is grief.
In a season of delight and in a land of plenty—especially compared to the majority of world residents—we are very good at denying truth. We love to hide from it, rename it or dip it in sweet molasses. I personally prefer chocolate. But the truth remains, grief is real, unpredictable and painful.
“Good grief, Grandma. I can’t change that!” That’s probably true, but each of us can change the world for one person.
First, a reminder: Grief is an emotional reaction; it happens. It will not obey logic nor stern commands. It happens much more often than we recognize, because all change brings some type of loss, which triggers grief. The biggest challenge? Grief delights in being fiendishly haphazard; it refuses to behave.
Second, grief feeds on solitude. It is especially powerful while I am in the midst of a joyful time, such as our current holidays when I “should” be happy. Then grief reminds me of my sorrow and works to convince me that I am alone—no one knows or cares about me. Solitude soaks into the sponge of loss, causing it to double and triple in size.
Now, take action. Sharing compassion with a person weighed down by grief is a logical place to begin. But how? I feel awkward, uncomfortable. I will probably make him feel worse. I know I will say the wrong thing to her.
Surprisingly, I can just begin by listening to her feelings, by allowing his pain and discomfort to push my discomfort aside. Especially when grief comes from missing a person. A simple statement using that person’s name can be a welcoming invitation. “I was thinking about Nancy on her birthday last week.”
Sharing that pain is part of the process of learning to move forward. Humans are capable of feeling joy and sorrow at the same time, so sharing that sorrow leaves more room for joy to return.
Now is the best time to quietly shout “I care about you. You are not alone. I am here with you.”