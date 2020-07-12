You may have noticed edible cookie dough in grocery stores and even gas stations.
Often this cookie dough is for eating raw, but not baking.
If you like eating cookie dough (safely) and you also like eating cookies, Pillsbury has just changed your world. That’s putting it mildly. During the pandemic, it’s the little things that become huge things.
In a recent Janesville Gazette, I found a $1 off coupon for cookie and brownie dough, which is exciting but even more exciting once you realize Pillsbury says it’s now safe to eat raw. What? Yes. The ad says “Better get two (one to eat, one to bake). Same great recipe you love, now safe to eat raw or baked.”
How is this possible? I wasn’t the only one wondering. The answer to “What makes Pillsbury’s refrigerated cookie and brownie doughs ready to eat raw?” can be found in frequently asked questions about the new product. “We use heated flour and pasteurized eggs so you can now safely enjoy our cookie dough baked or raw.”
“Are all Pillsbury products ready to eat raw?” is another question. Let’s not get crazy. The answer is “No, only Pillsbury refrigerated cookie and brownie dough products are ready to bake or eat raw. Look for our ‘safe to eat raw’ seal to find the products that are safe to eat raw and always follow manufacturer’s preparation instructions.”
Let’s also note that Pillsbury is saying its raw cookie dough is safe to eat – not any cookie dough. The CDC still says “Say no to raw dough.” Why? “Flour doesn’t look like raw food, but typically it is. This means it hasn’t been treated to kill germs such as E. coli, which causes food poisoning. Harmful germs can contaminate grain while it’s still in the field or at other steps during flour production. Processing steps like grinding grain and bleaching flour do not kill germs like E. coli.
“Bacteria are killed only when food made with flour is cooked. This is why you should never taste or eat raw dough or batter—whether made from recalled flour or any other flour.”
If you’re baking cookie dough from scratch, keep those things in mind and say no to raw dough.
If you’re buying cookie dough at the store, look for a label that says it’s safe to eat raw and enjoy (without the worry).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.