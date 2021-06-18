My son, Jay, and his wife, Angelia, presented me with my very first grandchild on June 2, 2000. Amber Gail Leanne Lippincott was a millennium baby, so I never have to strain my brain to remember how old she is. (Her two middle names honor both grandmothers.)
Amber was born in Colorado just as I was finishing up several months of treatment for Stage 3 breast cancer. When I initially notified my son of my cancer diagnosis, he informed me I was going to be a grandmother. My bad news was definitely followed by good news.
The first time I saw Amber in person was when I traveled to my inlaws' home on the shores of Johnson Lake in South Central Nebraska. It was Lippincott Family Reunion time, and most of the “fam damily” was there.
Having just finished my final “chemo” treatment, I was as bald as Yul Brynner. That meant I was still wearing lots of scarves and caps to cover my hairless pate. It also meant my month-old granddaughter had more hair than I did.
One of the things I remember most about that grandmother-granddaughter, first-ever meeting was that “Mom Lipp” refused to hold Amber until I arrived. She wanted to wait for me to hold my first grandchild before she held her first great-grandchild. I still think that was an awesome gesture.
So, since Amber was born in the year 2000 A.D., she turned 21 this month. To mark that coveted milestone, Angelia asked friends and relatives to write down 21 “things” they love about Amber. She then would put those musings into a birthday booklet for her daugher.
Here are some of the reflections I wrote for my now legally adult granddaughter:
I love that you're my very first grandchild.
I love that you grew up without giving your parents a “ton of grief” over the years and stayed out of jail.
I love that you never got 20 ear-piercings, in each ear.
I love that tattoos never appeared on your face.
I love that you matured into a beautiful young woman.
I love that your outer beauty is equally matched by your inner beauty.
I love your beautiful smile.
I love your sparkling white teeth that are very straight. (I never had either.)
I love that you got excellent grades throughout your schooling.
I love that you chose nursing as a career.
I love that you have a compassionate and giving heart.
I love that you didn't kill your little brother growing up. (Hooray, “Keegs.” You survived and even thrived!)
I love that you don't live on the other side of the world, or on Mars.
I love that you set goals and then were able to achieve them.
I love that you're self-reliant and independent.
This September, Jordan, the oldest of my daughter's four girls, will turn 20. In November, Amber's brother, Keegan, turns 20. That means two more grandchildren will become 21 year olds in 2022. That makes no sense to me at all, since I just turned 36 this month.
Give or take 40 years.
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native of Milton, who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years.
A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College, she has written four books. She has two children, three stepchildren, and a blended family that includes 11 grandkids.