A few weeks ago, I came across a car I had never seen before. The kindest way to describe it is to say it was unique.
I first spotted the car when I exited the Janesville Post Office. It was parked a few stalls down from my own car.
I know absolutely nothing about motor vehicles, so I can’t report on its make or model. All I know is that it was a very large, black car. I don’t think it was a refurbished hearse.
The first thing I noticed was the large, fake human skull sitting in the middle of the car’s dashboard. It was silver and quite ‘striking.’ I have to admit it immediately got my attention. Then I noticed that the car’s large front doors were each almost totally covered with an image of a white human skull.
The car’s back windows were shaped like the letter “V,” resting on its side, starting out wide and narrowing at the end. In the middle of both windows was a bony hand with the middle finger elevated in an obscene gesture.
The back of the car sported a message in large white letters that read, “Criminals will obey gun laws when police obey their oath of office.”
I found it interesting that the word “criminals” started that sentence. If someone were trying to make political points, I would think substituting “criminals” with “people” or “protesters” would be much more effective. “Criminals” refers to people who commit crimes, individuals who don’t respect laws in the first place.
I drove away, but returned to the Post Office about five minutes later, curious about the driver of the ‘skull car.’ The vehicle was still there. Grabbing a pen and small notebook, I walked around it, jotting down some more details about it.
The back of the car sported an image of a gold skull, with two handguns replacing the crossbones. I hadn’t notice it before, but the driver’s side headlight was made to look like blood was dripping down the glass.
The car’s owner finally emerged from the Post Office. As he walked past me, he said, “Don’t you like it [the car]?”
I simply replied, “Nope.” Being the cowardly, non-confrontational person that I am, I then added, “Have a nice day, young man.”
I’m guessing the driver was in his mid or late 30s, but I could be way off.
He wore dark-rimmed glasses and looked the opposite of the stereotypical image I had in mind. He was clean-shaven and well-dressed, with short-cropped hair and no over-the-top tattoos and/or body piercings.
If he’s the owner of the ‘skull car’ and a father, I found myself wondering, “Does he use it to drive his kids to school? Does he transport elderly relatives to their doctor appointments in it?
One thing is for sure. If the people who drive that vehicle do it to garner attention and shock other drivers, they scored on both counts with me.
Has anyone else spotted this car in Janesville or Milton recently?
Just wondering.
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native of Milton, who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years. A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.