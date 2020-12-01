One of my favorite Christmas memories is the stollen my mother baked for many years, often giving it away to neighbors and relatives.
Known as “Christstollen” in Germany, the native country of Mom’s ancestors, it’s basically a yeast bread that usually contains dried fruit, nuts, candied fruit, and spices. Sometimes it also includes brandy or rum. (Mom always made the nonalcoholic kind.)
The oblong-shaped loaf, tapered at each end, is traditionally ‘dusted’ with powdered sugar or topped with powdered sugar icing. Mom used frosting. In my cherry-loving mind, her penultimate contribution as a baker was placing red and green maraschino cherries on top of the frosting.
According to historians, the first and most famous stollen originated in 1329 in the city of Dresden, Germany, the capital city of the German state of Saxony. The bread, originally known as “Striezel,” was later dubbed, “Dresdner Christstollen.”
Up until about 1650, it was a bland, hard pastry, consisting of simply flour, oats, and water. Another recipe listed flour, yeast, oil, and water. The recipes were limited, because the Catholic church forbade the use of butter and milk in baking during Lent.
Some Dresden bakers asked Prince Ernst von Sachsen of Saxony to petition then Pope Nikolaus V to lift the butter and milk ban. However, Vatican bureaucracy moved slowly.
After the death of five popes, Pope Innocent VIII sent a letter to Dresden in 1491. Dubbed the
‘butter-letter,’ it allowed the use of richer ingredients when making Christstollen. In return, the city’s stollen bakers had to pay a fine, which was used to build churches. Christstollen eventually morphed into the highly popular, sweet-tasting bread it is today.
Christstollen is imbued with religious symbolism. The shape of the loaf represents the body of Christ. Sprinkled with powdered sugar, it also represents the swaddled Christ child. The traditional ridge down the top of the loaf simulates the hump on the camels the Wise Men rode, while the multi-colored, candied fruits represents the precious jewels the Wise Men wore.
In 1730, Augustus II, King of Poland and Elector of Saxony, commissioned the bakers of Dresden to create a huge stollen to celebrate the strength of the Saxon military. The loaf weighed 1.8 tons [3,600 pounds] and was 27 feet long, 18 feet wide, and one foot high. It was baked in a oven that was specifically built to accommodate the bread’s huge dimensions. Eight horses were used to transport it to the king’s table, where a 26-pound knife, over five feet in length, was used to cut the bread.
Ever since 1434, a Christmas market traditionally called “Striezelmarkt” is held in Dresden. It’s the oldest Christmas market in Europe. Various kinds of stollen are sold to the public each year.
In 2013, a loaf of Christstollen was baked that weighed 9,400 pounds. A horse-drawn carriage transported it through the city, and a replica of the original five-foot-plus knife was used to cut it. The mayor tasted the first piece of bread, then it was cut into thousands of pieces that were sold. Proceeds from the event were donated to charity.
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native of Milton, who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years. A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College, she has written four books. She has two children, three stepchildren, and a blended family that includes 11 grandkids.
