I am having somewhat of an existential crisis.
I looked up “existential” in the dictionary to be sure and that’s what I am having. In the middle of a pandemic, who isn’t.
My existential crisis isn’t about my existence or place in this world. It’s about this column. I enjoyed writing “Copycats,” about Babs and Cali, who at the time lived at the Milton Courier. When the building closed, I thought I would have more time to write “On the Move.” Now the column name doesn’t seem applicable. Yet, here I am wanting to share things with you.
My mantra lately is “one at a time.” Last week I walked into the Janesville Gazette and said to one of the most consistently cheerful people I know, “One day at a time.” Do you ever notice you are more cheery around cheerful people? Not always but it’s as if the person by being cheerful has raised the bar. It’s a good thing that Terry sits by the front entrance.
I kept thinking about “one day at a time.” I thought back to the 1975-84 TV sitcom with the same name and learned online that Netflix did a reboot that it released in 2017. “One day at a time” was a name I could not use.
I’ve decided on “One at a time.” That could apply to many things.
Last month the Milton city council approved an ordinance to allow chickens and that same week my husband had constructed a structure using chicken wire. Someone could think we were preparing to raise a chicken or two. We are not. We are raising a cat.
One at a time we have been making improvements to our backyard. Chicken wire was used on four sides and the bottom to create what we call “a catio” for Babs. Her catio has a partly hinged roof so we can place her inside. Before we do that, we put down a carpet square. Like the (indoor) cat tree she got for Christmas, Babs is enjoying her catio on top of an outdoor table.
She meows when she wants outdoors time. Subsequently I have been outdoors more often. On Wednesday mornings I like to watch what she is watching as I eat breakfast. As a family, we have eaten other meals while Babs watches us from her catio. She likes to be by us.
Tonight just like the ol’ days, when we were at the Milton Courier building, she’s curled up in a ball sleeping as I type.
She seems to know her place in this world.
Yet, it seems even cats can have an existential crisis.
In a googling mood, I searched “existential crisis cat” and found a video from Tussetroll and Tingeling with a voiceover by James Allen Stewart on YouTube. You might have seen it. Millions of people have. Tingeling begins to question everything: “I wash myself every day, but then stop. Am I even clean? Does my tongue make me clean?”
She’s not the only cat you will find if you search “existential crisis cat.”
Sometimes it just takes a cat to remind us why we exist. If you have a cat, you know we exist for just for them.
