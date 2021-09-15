I began writing this column in Iowa in 1978 and in Milton in 1979. Over those 43 years, I’ve written “Sunny Side Up” either weekly or bi-weekly. I stopped writing it only once when I took a brief sabbatical to become a famous author (Obviously, that didn’t happen.) By my calculations, I’ve written well over 1,500 columns.
My favorite column, hands down, was the one the Swea City (Iowa) Herald printed on Sept. 28, 1978.
I’ve never shared this before, but every now and then when writing an article or a book, goosebumps will begin popping up on my arms. I immediately sense that what I’m writing is “good,” really good, and that it will be well-received by those who read it. That was the case when I wrote that Sept. 28 column in Iowa.
There are times when, for better or worse, my unique (aka hyperbole-filled and unconventional) sense of humor overwhelms me and I purposely write something totally off-the-wall; something no one would actually believe in a thousand years.
Well, that thousand years arrived in 1978. That’s when I wrote a column about my totally fictional friend, who later became known as Gloria, the “bowlaholic.”
The many “facts” about Gloria’s life included that she married her fiancé in a bowling alley in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He waited for her at the foul line on alley eight, dressed in his league bowling shirt. Fourteen months later, her first child was born on alley eight. By the time the paramedics arrived, she had already named her son “Brunswick.” She eventually had his bowling shoes bronzed.
I once accompanied Gloria to a grocery store. While there, she arranged 10 bottles of 7-Up, like bowling pins, at the end of a long aisle. She then stuck her thumb and two fingers into an overly ripe cantaloupe and bowled a perfect strike.
Brunswick’s parents gave him a bowling ball when he was six months old, but he never showed a lot of interest in the sport.
On Nov. 4, the Des Moines Register published portions of my Gloria column. That article began “Occasionally, an item appears in one of Iowa’s weekly newspapers that we feel obliged to pass along. Such was the case when Leanne Lippincott of The Swea City Herald wrote about her friend, Gloria, the ‘bowlaholic.’ We can’t vouch for the facts, but the column was too delightful to pass up.”
À la the late radio commentator, Paul Harvey, here’s the rest of the story:
The sports director of the Chicago Tribune called the editor of the Swea City newspaper on Nov. 15 wanting to know if Gloria was a real person. He wanted to interview her.
My editor wrote, “We had to tell him Gloria was a figment of Leanne’s imagination. Nevertheless, it’s nice to know that a lot of people enjoy the column whether she’s writing fact or fiction. We have had a lot of comments on the column and hope Leanne’s creative mind will keep us amused for a long time to come.”
As a writer, I thoroughly enjoy those occasional goosebump moments.