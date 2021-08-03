By Rebecca Kordatzky
Last week Facebook reminded me when my pure excitement for August returned. On July 20, 2012, the first real sign that I was retired came when, looking at the calendar, I said, “Oh, that’s nice.” Previously, that date would shout that my to-do list must quickly be done because I would soon be shifting into ‘classroom thinking’ — a very real, weeks-long process of making my brain move back into school mode. I can now again enjoy the excitement of new school supplies and anticipate the fun of fresh workbooks, a return to friends, and new challenges. What fun to have that joy. New beginnings have such hope.
The return to school this year finds that adults are even more excited than students. Parents and care-givers are eager to give up the teacher role thrust upon them last year. A retirement luxury is time to listen and I heard many frustrated adults loudly proclaim, “I don’t know how teachers do this. I can’t. I’m not a teacher!”
I understand the pain, frustration and uncertainty of being pushed outside of what I know. It is always uncomfortable and often downright scary.
While many adults are shifting the teacher role this year, the student role has never changed. Children come into this world as learners. Remember watching a young one discover something new? And every child and young adult are still learning. Therefore, as an adult who cares about this student, I care about her learning. I care about his growth.
Now more questions press forward. What does he need to learn? How does he learn best? What is her preferred learning style? How does his brain need to hear this information? What are her strengths? What challenges come with his strengths? What is she learning from me? What do I wish I had learned at her age? How can I help?
While you may loan this child to someone else for specific instruction, you are the one with power — the power of love. You can help me and everyone else who wants, to see the beauty in this child — help us understand her gifts — treasure his unique perspective. Together, as a community, we can strive for each child to feel safe and loved. Then children and young adults are free to continue their tasks of learning, growing and maturing.
We can do this!
Grandma is Rebecca Kordatzky, a wife, mother and grandmother. A retired educator, she’s taught all levels and trained teachers. As an educational coach/tutor and at the Milton Area Youth Center, she aims to educate, encourage and inspire.