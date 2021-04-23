The Washington Post gave President Biden “four Pinocchios” for his lies about Georgia’s new election law. He continues telling those lies and the compliant media continues reporting them. Unfortunately many people believe the lies. Please read the actual law.
Biden lied that the new law: “adds rigid restrictions on casting absentee ballots that will effectively deny the right to vote to countless voters.”
Compared to 2020, 134 of 159 counties will offer more early voting hours in future elections under the new law.
Voters can continue to vote absentee with no excuse.
The law requires voters to have IDs to cast absentee ballots. Ninety seven percent of Georgia voters already have suitable IDs. Alternative identification will be provided free to anyone who needs it.
The new law allows voters to return absentee ballot applications online. Voters have 77 days before the election to request an application for an absentee ballot.
The bill expands ballot access by requiring large precincts with lines more than an hour long to add voting machines and election personnel for the next election to reduce waits.
The law adds early voting on two Saturdays and one Sunday.
Read the actual law. By not telling us what the law actually says, Biden is the divider-in-chief.
Larry Holterman
Milton
