In his book “Outliers,” Malcom Gladwell explores the pathway to excellence and mastery. Examining true experts including Mozart, Bill Gates and The Beatles, he calculates that 10,000 hours of deliberate practice are needed for mastery of a skill. That’s a long time.
2020 has to be my last hurdle before achieving the status of Expert Waiter. I have had plenty of practice; some of it has been deliberate. In my various life roles, I have had multiple opportunities to wait within the busyness of those times.
A home busy with children meant I had to push a lot to keep life moving — groceries, laundry, cleaning, homework, multiple schedules. As a teacher, I continued. (Did you know that eighth-graders don’t like being pushed?) I had planning, teaching, grading, reports, meetings, communications,. . . I felt like a bulldozer. Who had time for waiting?
But there were so many things to wait for — a doctor’s report, arrival of company, my paycheck, spring, the end of a temper tantrum, checkout lines, a snow day, being on hold on the phone, . . . So, of course, I did need patience.
Times that require patience are filled with emotions that play havoc with my personal energy. Fear. Uncertainty. Eagerness. Joy. Love. Boredom. Anticipation. Suspense. Waiting took just as much energy as pushing; maybe even more?
We have had an empty nest for over twenty years so life is no longer hectic. Right? Not so! 2020 has brought a tornado of challenges requiring patience. I am fatigued by the uncertainty and waiting. I am ready for it to just. be. done.
Carol Dweck talks about developing a growth mindset — the understanding that my brain is most effective when I encounter roadblocks and work to move around them. Looking at a problem as an opportunity to experiment encourages my brain to back up and try a different approach. It says, “Okay, what will happen if I try this?” I think it is safe to say that 2020 has given all of us too many roadblocks, especially in the waiting arena. And we aren’t done yet.
When facing unpleasant circumstances, my brain works hard to distract itself. (Might that be called avoidance?) Anyway, that’s how I came to ponder the phrase “waiting patiently.”
So is there a way to think differently about waiting? I have been experimenting with being patiently confident. I’m looking for team members.
Grandma is Rebecca Kordatzky. She is a wife, mother of three and grandmother. A retired educator, she’s taught all levels and trained teachers. As an educational coach/tutor, she aims to educate, encourage and inspire.
