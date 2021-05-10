Whining is great — when I want to get my way or get someone’s attention. But I hate listening to whining. (Psst, I really don’t like my own whining; it leaves me grumpy, grouchy, and empty.)
Summer is the second worst time for whining, surpassed only by having required work on a beautiful day. The transition from a carefully crafted school schedule to freedom is hard for student and adult.
Try this approach. Begin by reframing “bored” — suggesting other descriptions for the feelings of listlessness, drifting or anxiety. Give your child more words to describe her situation. Help him see more possible reasons for his doldrums. Label other factors for the restlessness. “I observe that you are adjusting to a very different schedule. . . . you are missing the routine. . . . are uncertain about what to do. . . are feeling lost. You are not sure what to do next.”
Next, don’t jump to the rescue. Let her push through this mud puddle. When given time, boredom is a doorway to creativity and imagination. We believe that enough relaxation will bring renewed energy. While rest is important, in reality, rejuvenation comes from within. It comes when our mind and spirit perk up because of being interested.
When I find my magic lamp, the genie will crown me queen of the world and I will insist that every child and young adult get a summer filled with creativity and imagination.
Until then, we can all work together to help that be true. Here are some critical elements:
* UNPLUG - UNPLUG - UNPLUG!!!
* GET OUTSIDE. Play, swim, hike, explore, watch clouds. . .
* READ GOOD BOOKS / GO TO THE LIBRARY OFTEN
* PROVIDE THE PROPER TOOLS (boxes, sand boxes, dirt, balloons,…)
* MODEL CURIOSITY! Wonder about things out loud. Children are naturally curious; their brains are wired to explore, ask questions, and figure out.
* CELEBRATE QUESTIONS. Encourage with — “What else can be done here? That is a great question! Your brain is asking the perfect question at this point. How did you figure that out? What was the hard part of this activity?”
* DON’T GIVE THE ANSWERS. Give children permission to explore different explanations and solutions. Remember — soon, we will be asking them to solve our world problems.
* JOIN THE FUN. It is incredibly important for us to show them how to play. (Oh, it just might reduce our stress?)
Let’s make the summer of 2021 be known as “The Most Boring Summer Ever.” We can do it!
Grandma is Rebecca Kordatzky, a wife, mother and grandmother. A retired educator, she’s taught all levels and trained teachers. As an educational coach/tutor and at the Milton Area Youth Center, she aims to educate, encourage and inspire.
