Flying, soaring, leaping over skyscrapers in a single bound, fighting off entire armies alone. They conquer evil with one arm in a sling. They can be invisible, massive, stunning! They are superheroes.
They can kiss away a boo-boo — mend a broken heart — make the sun shine through a furious storm — send under-the-bed-monsters a-running. They can keep a secret for one hundred years and create an amazing sphere of protection when needed. They are superheroes.
Everyone needs at least one or two (per day). But they often seem in short supply, especially when I need one. Do you have a phone number? An address? A name?
Yes! Simply look around. We are surrounded by super heroes. Everyone has super powers. Sometimes it helps to use a pair of vision-adjusting “Aha! Super power!” glasses. Try these.
Ready? Super powers are very often disguised in the ordinary and covered up by weaknesses. Remember Clark Kent? Quiet, mild mannered and wears thick glasses. But Superman is incredibly strong, faster than a speeding bullet and has x-ray vision,
Let’s turn our glasses on an ordinary two-year-old’s temper tantrum or a young adolescent’s logic. Every two-year-old can also radiate pure joy and bring miles of smiles by his cuteness. A young teen can confound even the wisest philosopher but she can raise amazing concerns about justice and fairness. Both are to be treasured, even when challenging us.
Seeing a person’s super power takes work, very hard work. It is easy to see the weaknesses of the person next to me. Negativity appears to be the human default; it is easy. Seeing strengths needs to be a choice, an intentional choice. The deeper I dig; the richer the discovery. Digging for diamonds demonstrates such a reward for hard work. Diamonds begin to develop 100 miles underground, meaning one must dig through tons of rock to get even a rough diamond.
Yes, it would be easier to just erase the weaknesses. But weaknesses are usually trade-offs of strengths. They are intertwined like a semi load of spaghetti. Look at Babe Ruth and Hank Aaron who lead the list of home runs hit and are in the top ten of most strikeouts made. Hank Aaron couldn’t have made 755 homers without his 1,383 strikeouts. Hmmm.
Let’s accept the BOO and I’ll race you for the YEAH!
Grandma is Rebecca Kordatzky, a wife, mother and grandmother. A retired educator, she’s taught all levels and trained teachers. As an educational coach/tutor and at the Milton Area Youth Center, she aims to educate, encourage and inspire.