When a product has been in grocery stores for decades upon decades, it’s shocking to learn it’s been discontinued.
Before Sunday, I can’t remember the last time I looked for puffed rice. We have a family member who is temporarily on a low fiber diet. Puffed rice was on the shopping list, but the Quaker brand of this cereal is nowhere to be found.
When did that happen?
A year ago, Quaker on its Facebook page told its followers that Puffed Rice and Puffed Wheat cereals had been discontinued. In one reply, Quaker said it is still offering Large Rice Cakes and Rice Crisp.
Those are no substitute.
Look at all the cereals on store shelves.
There are so many of them that they have to figure out ways to catch our attention. That’s why General Mills makes Pokemon and Sesame Street cereals.
New cereals are hitting the store shelves all the time.
Kellogg Co. and McKee Foods Corp. recently introduced Kellogg’s Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal and in May, there will be Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies cereal.
In a partnership with Crayola, Kellogg’s introduced Crayola Cereal, but maybe some things just shouldn’t be combined.
Sometimes cereals make comebacks.
In response to a Change.org petition from super fans and pleas on social media, Kellogg's SMORZ Cereal returned in 2020. The breakfast cereal was first released in 2003, discontinued in December 2013, reintroduced in December 2015 and re-discontinued in April 2019.
SMORZ, of course, is different than Post Honey Maid S'mores and proves how confusing the cereal aisle can be.
Evidently there’s been a Grape-Nuts shortage, which Post is calling the “Great Grape-Nuts Shortage of 2021.” I had no idea. I can’t stand Grape-Nuts thanks to a sore throat years ago. But, I understand, you could argue that Grape-Nuts, developed in 1897, and has, for the most part, been there for you when you need it. Post Consumer Brands announced Feb. 12 that Grape-Nuts will officially be shipping at full capacity by mid-March.
As we look at all the new and returning cereals, none beats the discountinued Quaker Puffed Rice, especially for those who have dietary restrictions.
Hundreds of comments on the Quaker Facebook page show I’m not alone.
Puffed Rice was so valued that in one ad, it was proclaimed, “The Eighth Wonder of the World.”
The cereal also gained attention as “food shot from guns of peace.”
Online articles from the Smithsonian Institution and the New York Botanical Garden explain:
In 1902, Alexander Anderson received a patent for “a dry method of swelling starch materials of all kinds to render them porous, thereby enhancing their nutritive value and rendering them more readily and completely digested.” The following year he signed an agreement with Quaker Oats to begin large-scale production of puffed rice and wheat cereals. (Source: “Alexander Anderson and the Cereal Shot from Guns” at https://invention.si.edu/alexander-anderson-and-cereal-shot-guns.)
Prior to being marketed as a cereal, Anderson’s puffed rice was promoted as a confection at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair. Cannon-like cylinders discharged downpours of puffed rice in a giant cage, wowing the crowds, who purchased packages of the novel treat. (Source: “Breakfast in a Blast: The Invention of Puffed Cereal at NYBG” at https://www.nybg.org.)
Then, the cannons stopped firing. In April 2019, Mae’s Food Blog, posted “The Quaker Oats Company Has Stopped Puffing!” (Read more at https://maefood.blogspot.com/2019/04/the-quaker-oats-company-has-stopped.html.)
Poof!
Quaker Puffed Rice--and Puffed Wheat--disappeared.
Maybe the beloved cereal will make a comeback.
Meanwhile, after going to two stores, the only brand of puffed rice that could find was Hospitality. It’s not the same, but I sent an email thanking Dutch Valley Foods for making puffed rice. I was glad to find it on the shelves when I needed it and I don't want it to disappear.
