I consider myself blessed to be a transplant Miltonian. And I am especially proud to carry that name during the Fourth of July. Our festivities showcase who we really are. We are a small town, but we are vibrant.
Indeed, we have our differences, but that diversity is what creates beauty. Remember the beauty in a sunset — the Milton House mural — a rainbow in a storm. Each of those creations display contrast and diversity working together to create the larger whole.
Besides being representative of our heritage of freedoms set forth in the Declaration of Independence, Milton’s Fourth of July festivities demonstrate belonging. They help us identify who we are collectively; people with shared values — community, connection, patriotism, family, diversity.
In The Gifts of Imperfection, Brene Brown states “A deep sense of love and belonging is an irreducible need of all women, men, and children.”
She continues, “Belonging is the innate human desire to be part of something larger than us.” Yes, we need each other, perhaps because of our weaknesses. Our strength, community, and resilience are a direct result of working together — admitting our weakness and needs and sharing our strengths.
Freedom. Independence. The Fourth of July can highlight the American Way. Achieving my goals regardless of the roadblocks. We admire individuals who have followed their own pathway, marched to their own drum beat, pulled themselves up by their boot straps. Yes, that is the American Way.
However, all accomplishments really occur within community. No one can climb their ladder without the help of those who have come before to build the rungs and those in the present to steady it. In fact, we fail ourselves and each other when we think we are self-sufficient. We need each other.
Each individual is valuable and needed, just as he or she is. It still boils down to the Golden Rule stated so long ago — Treat others the same way you want them to treat you. And I would add: each of us should give grace to ourselves as well as each other. See each person through the eyes of kindness and compassion.
I would like to summarize Milton’s Fourth of July festivities with another quote from Brene Brown. She says, “Joy is what happens to us when we allow ourselves to recognize how good things really are.”
Milton is so rich! You live here.
Grandma is Rebecca Kordatzky, a wife, mother and grandmother. A retired educator, she’s taught all levels and trained teachers. As an educational coach/tutor and at the Milton Area Youth Center, she aims to educate, encourage and inspire.