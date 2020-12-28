As I sat in my upstairs office a few days ago, I heard a strange sound outside the south-facing window to my left. In the winter months, that window is always shut tighter than Ebenezer Scrooge's coin purse. After I stopped typing, I could hear “the noise” even better, but I still couldn't figure out what it was or what was causing it.
I started typing again, but a few minutes later I stopped a second time. There was no way I could concentrate on my computer's keyboard with all that racket in the background.
Exasperated, I got up from my comfy office chair and made a beeline to the above-mentioned window. It was like I was acting out Clement Clarke Moore's famous poem, “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”
“I sprang from my bed [chair] to see what was the matter. Away to the window I flew like a flash, tore open the shutters and threw up the sash.” (Except, that particular office window doesn't have a curtain or shutters.)
I unlocked that window by turning two metal levers counterclockwise. Then I opened it by pulling up on the window sill with both hands.
Suddenly, 'the noise' was so loud that my hearing aids almost exploded out of my ears. I instinctively raised my hands to my head to cover my ears. I took a few deep breaths to calm my pounding heart, then lowered my hands and quickly removed my hearing aids.
Slowly, the din bombarding my brain seem to moderate a wee bit. Perhaps human ears have a built-in, self-preservation mode, one that makes automatic adjustments to annoying or deafening sounds without any effort on our part.
I gradually discovered that I could at least tolerate the noise without totally freaking out or plugging my ears with peas, raisins, or the eraser end of pencils.
As I mentally zeroed in on “the noise,” I grew increasingly agitated and puzzled. I had finally concluded, rightly, that what I was hearing was the sound of human voices. They weren't just English-speaking voices, but Italian, French, German, Chinese, Spanish, and Russian, to name only a few.
Because I'm now “elderly,” I realized I had to try really hard to block out all the voices except the English-speaking ones. (It would have been nice, just then, to have a degree in linguistics.)
Using what's left of my powers of concentration, I closed my eyes and focused on the task at hand. I clenched my hands into fists as beads of sweat formed on my brow. At first, I could make out only a few words here and there. Then, in a flash, the proverbial light bulb appeared above my head.
The English-speaking voices, and all the other voices, were talking loudly, en masse, about how much they hate, detest, abhor, loathe, and despise the virus-infused year of 2020. Finally, something united all the nations of the world!
I would like to dedicate these immortal, 1969 song lyrics to the detestable year of 2020: “Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na, hey, hey, hey, goodbye.”
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native of Milton, who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years. A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College, she has written four books. She has two children, three stepchildren, and a blended family that includes 11 grandkids.
