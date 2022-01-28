As I’ve mentioned many times, I have no sense of direction. Telling me to turn north is like telling me to eat a bowl of broccoli covered with a sandy liver sauce. It simply doesn’t compute.
Left and right and up and down are the only directions I can follow without being utterly flummoxed.
Recently, I had an appointment in Sun Prairie. At one point in my editing career, I drove to Sun Prairie once a month or rode there with my boss. This time, I somehow missed my exit off I-90 and ended up in Madison. In my defense, I haven’t traveled to Sun Prairie in years.
Since I “don’t do” Madison, I was as lost as a St. Bernard at a cat show. I wandered all over the city, trying to find my way to Sun Prairie. I almost hit a couple cars in the process, because I don’t handle multiple lanes of traffic well either.
I was able to call and say I would be a little late for my appointment. Thirty minutes, give or take two hours.
I tried using my iPhone’s Google maps, but all those colored lines confused me even more. Plus, the sun was in my eyes, so I couldn’t see the screen well.
When I later mentioned this to hubby Fred, he said, “That meant you were driving west instead of east. Sun Prairie was east of you.”
Then he simply walked away as I was once again explaining that “east” and “west” don’t register with me. I think he was muttering something, but I couldn’t catch exactly what.
At one point, feeling totally overwhelmed and frustrated, I turned left under an overpass and pulled off the road. I moved as far to the right as possible, hoping I wasn’t breaking any traffic laws.
I was parked only six seconds when a car pulled up and parked behind me. The butterflies in my stomach started flying out my ears as a policeman began walking toward my car.
Tears welled in my eyes as I opened my driver’s side window.
The officer smiled and said, “Are you having trouble, ma’am?”
“Yes!” I blurted. “I can’t find Sun Prairie!”
He was very understanding, and patiently gave me directions to help solve my dilemma. He wished me well and stuck around until I drove off.
I was on the “right path” and almost got on the right road. However, I missed an important turn, which I knew as soon as I drove past it. I ended up heading further away from Madison as well as Sun Prairie.
Unbelievably, I eventually made it to that town. Thankfully, the person I was meeting forgave me for being an hour late.
Sun Prairie is about 45 miles from Janesville, which makes for a 90-mile round trip. I ended up making it a 111-mile round trip. Three days later, I ordered a GPS for my car. Actually, it’s for me.
I truly hope it keeps me from getting lost, ever again. However, I’m not holding my breath.