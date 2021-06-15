Looking for the unexpected, a challenge, discovery and reward? Try “Family Living.” That is one of the most interesting and important journeys ever. No one escapes. We are all in it together; learning to find and create belonging.
Yes, family life is complex with its diversity of needs, personalities, perspectives and pathways. But that is the beauty appears. A rainbow comes if there is rain. A butterfly emerges after the caterpillar dies. Creativity is very hard work; it includes messy parts.
One truth we need to examine is the work it takes to live in a family. Let’s look specifically at the work of sharing living space. Whether you share it with toddlers or teens, their presence more than doubles the tasks that need to be done. And the truth is, “It’s easier to do it myself because then it is done the way I need it to be done and it saves me time and nagging.” Assigning chores and seeing they are completed is WORK — hard work!
But what is the other side of that truth coin? What is the trade-off?
Completing chores is MUCH MORE than about getting work done. Looking deeper, chores bring a sense of belonging and togetherness. When I know I am contributing to the whole, I put a higher value on myself and on others. Completed chores produce a sense of accomplishment. Having authentic life skills increases confidence and personal responsibility. Understanding the work involved in day to day life brings appreciation and thanksgiving.
Love and Logic founder Jim Fay writes about the negative consequences kids without chores to do. He explains “This phenomenon is known as hostile dependency. Embedded in the human soul is the drive to be independent. It is common to hate the feeling of dependency and quickly transfer the blame to those who make us feel dependent.” And I add, a basic need of all humans is to be connected and belong and be part of something bigger — the higher good.
Obviously, chores need to be age appropriate. But taking the time to teach and explain a chore demonstrates that you value this child. Helping the youngster complete his tasks reinforces your respect for him.
An often heard complaint is “kids nowadays expect life to be handed to them on a silver platter. He doesn’t know the value of work. She can’t lift a finger to help.”
Why do they have a sense of entitlement?
Where did they learn that?
Grandma is Rebecca Kordatzky, a wife, mother and grandmother. A retired educator, she’s taught all levels and trained teachers. As an educational coach/tutor and at the Milton Area Youth Center, she aims to educate, encourage and inspire.