On Monday we received a call from a woman who was having difficulty breathing. She sounded elderly. The call went to voicemail and was 9 minutes long. We listened to the whole call. We kept listening to hear if she maybe needed something we somehow could help with, but the woman has the wrong number. She was looking for her daughter, who has a similar phone number.
The caller seemed to be calling from a nursing home or maybe a hospital. We heard the TV in the background, “Price is Right” and someone talking to the woman. Again, this was a voicemail so we couldn’t yell out, “Hey, we hear you.” During a time when, more often than not, visitors are not allowed at nursing homes many of us maybe wish we could hear what was going on in these rooms.
The Milton Courier is happy to report that the CNA or nurse or whomever we heard helping the elderly woman on Monday morning was kind and compassionate — even when she didn’t think anyone from the outside could hear her. It’s a reminder for all of us to be kind even when no one is watching — and call your mother.
