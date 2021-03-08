The word “coincidence” is translated from the Greek word “synkyrian,” a combination of the words '”sun” (which means “together”) and “kurious” (which means “supreme in authority”). Thus, the biblical definition of coincidence would be “what occurs together by God's providential arrangement of circumstances.”
That means that events we view as random chance may actually be “overseen” by a sovereign God who knows the number of hairs on our heads. (See Luke 12:7.)
I like to call these events “God moments,” serendipitous, divine occurrences that leave me marveling at His timing and mercy. I experienced yet another one just last week.
After checking in at Janesville's Mercy Hospital for my yearly heart exam (I have a leaky heart valve), I headed to an empty row of chairs and sat several seats across and down from another woman.
I wouldn't have sat next to her, even if COVID-19 distancing rules weren't in place. That's because the unwritten rule of waiting rooms is, “Thou shalt never sittist close to another person, to protect thee from unwanteth interaction.”
So, as a faithful adherent to “heavenly instructions,” I didn't sit near her.
Being a highly verbal, talkative, loquacious, chatty, and garrulous bigmouth, the distance between us didn't keep me from striking up a conversation.
As we talked, it came up that I was widowed for 23 years before marrying my current husband. That's when the floodgates opened.
“Mrs. X” informed me that her husband died, too, some 10 years ago.
As we talked, I also learned she has a good friend named Ruth, who lives near her. Ruth's husband died about six months ago, and Mrs. X was at a loss how to help her friend deal with her grief.
Once again, God opened a door for me.
I explained that I've written two booklets to help people negotiate their way down the difficult path of grief. One is for grieving widows, the other for widowers.
I told Mrs. X that I would mail the widow booklet to her, free of charge, so she could hand-deliver it to her friend. She seemed grateful and graciously thanked me.
Once again, that experience left me smiling and amazed.
I “just happened” to have a cardiology appointment the same day Mrs. X did. We “just happened” to be at the same place, at the same time.
There “just happened” to be few patients in the waiting room. It “just happened' that Mrs. X was willing to talk with me. And, it “just happened” that both of us had been widowed.
A close friend recently shared her own God moment.
She was having trouble walking across a grocery store's icy parking lot. A total stranger helped her get to the store's front door without falling. Then he “just happened” to be leaving the store at the exact same time she was. Once again, he helped her cross the icy surface and even loaded her groceries into her car.
One of my favorite definitions of coincidence was coined by Albert Einstein. He said, “Coincidence is God's way of remaining anonymous.”
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native of Milton, who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years. A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College, she has written four books. She has two children, three stepchildren, and a blended family that includes 11 grandkids.
