The Milton Youth Coalition in partnership with the School District of Milton wants to thank the Southwest Alliance for Tobacco Prevention for the new signs that have been recently unveiled on school grounds. These signs serve as a reminder to not smoke or vape while on school property. The coalition looks to the Southwest Alliance for Tobacco as a resource as they provide education and advocacy efforts to sustain a tobacco free life in Rock, Green, Lafayette, Grant and Iowa counties. Both e-cigarettes and regular cigarettes contain nicotine which is an addictive substance. If you are looking to quit smoking or vaping, there are free resources available to help. The Wisconsin Quitline is 1-800-QUIT-NOW or text READY to 200-400.
The Milton Youth Coalition is a group of dedicated individuals that are interested in making a positive difference in the lives of Milton’s youth. Our focus areas include improving mental health and wellness in youth, preventing the use of illegal substances among youth, and promoting safe and appropriate use of social media, to reduce cyberbullying and/or sending/receiving sexually explicit photos among youth. We are always looking for new members to join us. Meetings take place on the second Friday of every month from 8:30-10 a.m. If you are interested in joining us, please call or email Verlene Orr at 608-868-9561 or orrv@milton.k12.wi.us.
Follow us on Facebook to stay up to date: @MiltonWIYouthCoalition
Jane Golberg, Milton