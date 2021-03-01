“Hey! We’re having people over tonight, can you make it?” A million things can run through a person’s head when they hear invitations just like this one. We’ve all been there. Depending on the situation, the host, the day, the weather, our mood, our finances, a cram-packed schedule, and so much more, most of us say anything we possibly can — except “NO.”
As a society of people-pleasers, we tend to offer knee-jerk responses for fear of disappointing a friend. “Let me check with my other half and see what they say,” “I think we have something going on but let me see if I can move some things around,” and my favorite, “I don’t think I have a sitter for the kids, but I’ll try!” We start to say no and then backtrack to semi-commit, ultimately having to say no again or oblige the invitation we shouldn’t have agreed to in the first place.
Why we do it:
Well, according to “The Power of No” by Judith Sills, Ph.D., in Psychology Today, “No matter how you gift wrap it, No is a negative event.” As humans, we respond wildly to negative stimuli often hanging on to it much longer than we should. So let’s back up for a minute. When we say yes out of obligation, we’re also creating negative stimuli for ourselves. Saying YES to something we shouldn’t commit to also means saying NO to something we should.
What to do:
An overly-simplified approach that actually works pretty well: only say YES if it’s a “Heck, YES!” No committing, no semi-committing unless it absolutely serves YOU and your life. We need to reprogram our brains to stop thinking that saying NO is the end, it’s actually saying YES to something else: No, I can’t make it to happy hour drinks on Friday but yes, I get to attend my daughter’s dance recital. NO makes YES more powerful, more meaningful. “When we say Yes thoughtfully, because we are giving in our area of expertise, rather than saying Yes out of a need to be liked, we are far more apt to feel satisfied by giving” (Psychology Today).
How to do it:
Saying NO doesn’t always feel so great, to us or others but its execution is relatively simple:
Step 1: Listen. Listen to the request.
Step 2: Pause. Thoughtfully reflect, is this something you should commit to?
Step 3: React. If you shouldn’t commit, don’t. Politely decline.
Step 4: Let go. Let go of the need to explain yourself or flex a personal boundary.
“Half of the troubles of this life can be traced to saying yes too quickly and not saying no soon enough,” (Josh Billings, 19th Century humorist). How true that is. Organizational psychologist Adam Grant, author of Give and Take and a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, emphasizes that “the ability to say No is one of the most important skills one can have, particularly for givers.” It’s time we take charge of our feelings and the impacts over-committing can have on our lives.
Together, let’s stop committing to things that drain us, things we can’t afford and things that ultimately take away from the life we want to live. Let your NO lead to a better YES.
