Weekly I get to help students with small group problem-solving. Preparing for our meeting, class members confront a problem or roadblock they have. They document what they know and what they’ve tried. This leads a student to more clearly identify a point of confusion. Group members may only ask questions even if they have a suggestion or a solution. The goal is to lead the student to explore possible steps.
This week, each student in my group had questions about virtual learning. They asked, “How can I make virtual learning more fun?”
Whoa, that started a swirl in my brain! Since when is school about fun? When I was in school, the focus was on learning, obedience and doing your work. The motivation was discipline, fear, retribution. I was just expected to do it. And adulting is not fun - paying bills, fixing faucets, going to work. . .
Then two new voices clamored for attention. The first excitedly reminded me what I know about learning. Research shows memory being strengthened by positive emotions. Interesting activities literally create more brain cell activity; thus, more learning occurs. Fear actually short-circuits learning by using the learning pathways! And I really don’t need research to tell me all this. I SEE learning all the time! The joy of an AHA! moment is priceless.
While no less demanding, the second voice was polite, waiting its turn until I had heard from each student and asked some questions. And what did this voice say? It whispered two short words, “Listen deeper.”
This is what I heard after the “fun” question. “I care about being responsible. I want to do a good job. I am confused by a wide variety of factors. I am distracted. How can I stay focused? I find myself yawning a lot. I feel bored; how can I get unbored?”
And I heard a different tone. The questions were no longer whining or complaining. They were true inquiry. These comments and tone revealed responsibility, confusion, a desire to get school right. I was given the privilege of looking deeper into the well and drawing forth a bucket of refreshing water. My students were not seeking the bubbly of soda; they had a thirst for the real thing. And as we lowered the bucket through the questions and comments, they could better identify those real issues.
I am so thankful my ready lecture about fun was squashed. Being a detective is so revealing. Join me; it’s hard but rewarding.
Grandma is Rebecca Kordatzky. She is a wife, mother of three and grandmother. A retired educator, she’s taught all levels and trained teachers. As an educational coach/tutor, she aims to educate, encourage and inspire.
