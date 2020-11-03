It seems surreal to think that 2021 is just around the corner. To say the least, 2020 has been a challenging year. Most will agree with me when I say it is the most challenging times, we have seen this decade. While we navigate through these uncharted waters of this pandemic, many things are uncertain. However, one this is for certain. Local small businesses need our support now more than ever. The coronavirus pandemic has created an existential crisis for America’s small, locally owned businesses, which are the backbone of our local and nation’s economy.
Did you know that most small businesses only have enough cash in reserve to remain open for 27 days? When our nation went on lockdown in March, many small businesses did not survive. Most of them who did, are hanging on by a thread hoping things turn around soon. But, for now, there is no end to this in the foreseeable future. That is where we can come in and help.
I get asked by many, “Dani, how can we help?” Below, are a few things you can do to help play a part to keep our local economy alive. Even if you do one of the things listed, that is your small contribution to support the businesses who have supported you in the past. If each of us spend $100 a year or more on local businesses instead of chain stores, it would put an extra $3 million a year into our economy. When you buy local, you are helping the small business owners pay their rent or mortgage, put food on their family’s table, and keep their doors open for their business they have put their hearts and souls into. One thing many do not recognize, is that by shopping local, you are in return giving back to your community. Small businesses support local economies, employ local residents, and contribute to the vibrancy of their community. These are the people we lean on when we are asking for a donation to our local club, sport or organization. They would not have those funds available if we did not support them in return. Now is more crucial than ever to shop local.
So, what can you do for your part of this equation?
1. Shop your local stores online. Many are offering curbside pickup or delivery.
2. Buy gift cards. This holiday season, give a gift to someone’s favorite store or restaurant.
3. Order carry out for dinner.
4. Tip extra.
5. Leave a review on their Facebook page or website.
6. Like, comment, or share business Facebook posts. Social media is more crucial than ever for small businesses. Help them reach a larger audience by a click of a button.
Do your part. Help keep Milton thriving. Help keep your favorite restaurant or store open. During the COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses everywhere are being impacted heavily in order to support social distancing measures. Fewer customers can weigh heavily on these businesses who rely heavily on consumer income to keep their doors open. They are doing their part to keep us safe, lets do our part to help them be safe from a financial disaster.
Put in simple terms, buy local or say bye to local. They need us. We need them.
