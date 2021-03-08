I’d like to thank the Milton College Preservation Society and its president, Doug Welch, for his latest newsletter outlining Milton’s role in the Abolitionist movement and Milton’s College alumni role in helping the North triumph over slavery in the Civil War – an in-depth repeat of his December “Community Voices’’ column in the Couriers.
I’m excited the Society is currently raising funds for a memorial to help us all remember Milton’s – and Milton College’s role – in fighting the nation’s bloodiest war, which finally put an end slavery.
Here’s why this is so important: Most major Civil War historians were Southern scholars who rebranded the war as a battle for state’s rights. It was not. The only “right’’ they sought to preserve was their right to own, work to death, rape and sell Black men, women and children.
To help end that scourge, Wisconsin, a state of only 800,000 people, sent 91,000 men to fight that war and 91, 000 never returned, a scale of blood sacrifice that is almost incomprehensible.
So, while we’re battling racism and debating Black Lives Matter in our public conversations these days, it also should remember that Milton was founded by a dedicated abolitionist Joseph Goodrich who helped build Milton’s Seventh Day Baptist church, a moral leader in the fight to end slavery; he built the Milton House, part of the Underground Railroad to help slaves flee to safety.
And he founded the Milton Academy, later Milton College, which played a role as an intellectual center of anti-slavery scholastics, A total of 310 Milton College students and alums fought in that war (likely more than its entire student population in 1860) and seventh of them never returned, either.
That’s why I’m supporting Doug and the Preservation Society’s effort. We must all work to keep alive our memories of Milton’s and Milton College’s role in the anti-slavery movement.
To avoid repeating history, it’s important to never forget where we’ve been.
Thank you.
Mike Flaherty
McFarland (former Milton resident)
BTW: Tax-deductible donations can be made to Milton College Preservation Society, PO Box 84, Milton, WI 53563.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.