The Milton community is giving.
On Thanksgiving Day, Fredrick’s Supper Club made more than 190 Thanksgiving dinners, which were available at no charge. People could give a donation if they wanted to. Mike Fredrick reports the community responded with $3,000 in donations (from this $1,000 will go to the food pantry, the Milton Area Youth Center and the One Apple Lunch Bunch.)
The Moores at 1020 Dickhoff Drive have a Little Shop of Face Masks with free masks made by Sherri. The “shop” was made by her husband, Kirk.
The Rudnitzki family is sharing their gift of music on the Facebook page of Jamie Rudnitzki and in a parking lot Christmas concert at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at The Gathering Place.
How can you be a gift to Milton?
Instead of buying something on Amazon, can you make a purchase from a local store?
Can you order a meal from a local restaurant or donate to a local nonprofit?
Can you call someone who maybe doesn’t get a lot of calls?
Think of what you can do during a time when many events are canceled and many are in need.
What is your gift and how can you give to Milton this holiday season?
