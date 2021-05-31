By Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele
While recently looking at the photos and names of Milton High School graduates, I was struck by how forenames have drastically changed over the years.
I was born in 1945 and went to grade school and high school in Milton with girls with names like Barbara, Linda, Sheila, Delores, Kathy, Carol, and Marcia. Some of the boys were Frank, Jim, Craig, Alan, Bruce, David, and Tom.
Unlike today’s MHS graduates, there were no girls named McKenna, Kelsey, Taylor, Ali, Devri, Bayley, Keiana, Ayana, Caralyne, and Marike. Likewise, I never knew a boy named Cade, Hunter, Quin, Alton, Gage, Parker, Harrison, Owyn, Kaz, or Trey.
Using the Internet, I was able to learn a lot about the history of forenames in the U.S.
The most popular first name for boys over the last 100 years was James. It’s derived from the Hebrew name Jacob, meaning “supplanter,” one who follows. My brother is named James. Nicknames include Jim, Jimmy, Jimmie, or Jamie.
The name, Robert, took second place. That was my father’s name. It’s an old German name that means “bright fame.” Over the years, Dad was variously called Bob, Rob, or Robbie.
John was the third most common name. It’s of Hebrew origin and means, “God is gracious.” Nicknames for John include Jack, Johnny, Johnnie, and Jock.
For women during the last 100 years, the name Mary topped the list, followed by Patricia, Jennifer, Linda, Elizabeth, Barbara, and Susan.
When I worked as a newspaper reporter about a million years ago (I hated riding my moody T-Rex to work), I sometimes had to scan area death statistics. When I saw female names like Martha, Marie, Bertha, Clara, Mabel, or Helen, I correctly guessed they were born in the late 1800s. The same for men named Charles, Harry, Thomas, Joseph, Walter, and Henry.
Hollywood celebrities are especially creative when naming their offspring. These names include Kal-El, Pilot Inspector, Lyra Antarctica, Daisy Dove, Gravity, Scout, Rumer, Chicago, Saint, North, Apple, Story, Navy, Ode Mountain, Beatrice Danger, and Briar Rose.
The Gold Metal for unique first names goes to billionaire Elon Musk. He and his girlfriend named their baby boy X Æ A-12.
I already mentioned my father and brother. My mother was named Bernice, pronounced “bur-neece,” not “bur-ness.” It’s of Greek origin and means “victory bringer.”
You seldom hear that name today, but Mom had two sisters-in-law named Bernice. The three were referred to as Bob’s Bernice, Ben’s Bernice, and Ray’s Bernice.
My sister Jean’s name is Hebrew-based and means, “God is gracious.”
Leanne is a “modern name,” coming from the names Lee (“dweller by the wood or clearing”) and Anne (“gracious, full of grace”). Sadly, is can also mean “downy, hairy.”
Also sadly, my first name is often “murdered” in several ways, including LeeAnn, LeAnne, Leann, LeighAnn, LeAnn, Lee Ann, and LeeAnne. I have a former classmate and cherished childhood friend who simply refers to me as “Lee Lee.”
I’m running out of room, so I won’t even attempt to mention all the ways my rather long last name is murdered, both spellling-wise and pronunciation-wise.
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native of Milton, who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years.