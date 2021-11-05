Flying, soaring, leaping over skyscrapers in a single bound, fighting off entire armies. They conquer evil with one arm in a sling. They can be invisible, massive, stunning. They are superheroes.
They can kiss away a boo-boo, mend a broken heart, make the sun shine through a furious storm and send under-the-bed-monsters a-running. They can keep a secret for 100 years and create an amazing sphere of protection when needed. They are superheroes.
Everyone needs at least one or two (per day). But they often seem in short supply—especially when I need one. Do you have one to loan? A phone number? An address? A name?
Behold! We are surrounded by superheroes. Simply look around. Everyone has superpowers. Sometimes it helps to use a pair of vision-adjusting “Aha! Superpower!” glasses. Try these.
Ready? Superpowers are often disguised in the ordinary and covered up by weaknesses. Remember Clark Kent? Quiet, mild mannered and wears thick glasses. But Superman is incredibly strong, faster than a speeding bullet and has x-ray vision.
Let’s turn our magic glasses on an ordinary two-year-old’s temper tantrum or a young adolescent’s logic. Every 2 year old can also radiate pure joy and bring miles of smiles to delight us. A young teen’s logic can confound even the wisest philosopher, but she can raise amazing concerns about justice and fairness. Both are to be treasured, even when they challenge adults.
Seeing a person’s superpower takes work, very hard work. It is easy to see the weaknesses of the person next to me. Negativity appears to be the human default. Seeing strengths needs to be a choice, an intentional choice. The deeper I dig, the richer the discovery. Look at the work it takes to find diamonds. They begin to develop 100 miles underground, meaning one must dig through tons of rock to get even a rough diamond. Ahh, but then the beauty.
Yes, it would seem easier to just erase the weaknesses. But weaknesses are usually trade-offs for strengths. They are like a semi-load of spaghetti—a mixed up mess. Look at Hank Aaron, who is near the top of the list of home runs hit (YEAH!) and also in the top ten of most strikeouts made (BOO!). He couldn’t have hit 755 homers without his 1,383 strikeouts.
So let’s accept the BOOs, and I’ll race you for the YEAHs.