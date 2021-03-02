Growing up, an oft-repeated saying at home was “The hurrier I go, the behinder I get.” And the mystery of “Who’s behind that curtain?” pops up in movies and on game shows. I often hear parents worry, “My child is behind.”
Immediately, I wonder, “Behind what?” Our achievement-focused society seems unable to abide being behind. We are in too much of a hurry to ask the more important questions, “Where are we going and how will we know when we get there?”
We plan for our children to grow up, graduate from high school, get a good job and live happily ever after. But what does that future look like? What skills and knowledge will ensure their success?
Those questions are real stumpers. It has been calculated that sixty-five percent of today’s students will be employed in jobs that don’t exist yet. At first, that seems strange. But think about how many new careers have come into being in the last twenty years. So now what?
It helps to step back and look at skills our children will need. Even now employers are searching for employees with broader skills than reading, writing and arithmetic. Those top five skills are 1) Critical thinking and problem solving. 2) Teamwork and collaboration. 3) Professionalism and strong work ethic. 4) Oral and written communications skills. 5) Leadership.
And let’s throw in useful clinker – COVID-19. The hue and cry is to get our kids back in school because they are falling behind. Behind what? Our young people are navigating in uncharted waters. They are breaking new tracks in the snow. How can they be behind? You can only be behind when you are measuring against an average. Norms cannot be found along new pathways.
However, I can make a strong case that this past year has provided our students with an enormous boost in the real skills they will use as an adult. Their problem solving skills have been stretched and tested hourly. No one can get through the current challenges of school without working together and asking questions. Every day students have an opportunity to strengthen their work ethic and increase their perseverance.
Clear communication skills have always been important. There are even more modes and complexities now. Daily, students see leadership and have opportunity to respond, thus establishing the expectation that they too can lead.
Thank you COVID-19 for pushing all of us.
Grandma is Rebecca Kordatzky. She is a wife, mother of three and grandmother. A retired educator, she’s taught all levels and trained teachers. As an educational coach/tutor and at the Milton Area Youth Center, she aims to educate, encourage and inspire.
