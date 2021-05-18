By Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele
Like many times in life, when one war ends, another one begins.
I just finished giving myself a congratulatory pat on the back for finally winning my war against neighborhood squirrels. Those now rotund, non-rodents [they’re actually plant-eating mammals] had been eating or “squirreling away” many of the black sunflower seeds my husband and I bought to nourish neighborhood birds. After several different strategic actions, I was finally able to make our two bird feeders actually, permanently, squirrel-proof.
The “new” war that raised its ugly head began when my dead-looking, perennial plants started showing signs of life again. That war seemed to happen “out of the blue.”
Apparently, those bitter, disgruntled, defeated squirrels, under the cover of darkness, posted several large signs beside many of our rapidly growing plants, especially near our tulips. It could only be seen by rabbits, but since I’ve become half-rabbit recently, I was able to easily see and read them.
They said, “Coming soon! Delicious, multi-colored, blooming flowers, in multiple flavors. Free for the taking.”
Soon, every bellicose, boisterous, brazen bunny in southern Wisconsin decided to take advantage of that free offer. Similar to the War of the Roses in 15th Century England, I rapidly became engaged in the War of the Tulips.
I hate to admit it, but in the words of that famous Looney Tunes character, Elmer Fudd, those “wascally [rascally] wabbits” are pretty smart. They can deflower flowers of their beautiful blossoms with the skill of a renowned surgeon, leaving only blossom-free stems with precise cuts. This is made possible by a rabbit’s amazing teeth.
They have incisor teeth that continue to grow, plus three, separate pairs of molars. In total, they have 28 teeth. Also, rabbits chew 120 times a minute and have over 17,000 tastebuds in their mouths. They especially enjoy eating vegetables, tree bark, and herbs. As far as tulips go, they can eat the flowers, the leaves, and even the bulbs.
Animals experts often point out that rabbits like to chew. That was “brought home to me” many winters ago.
Since rabbits don’t hibernate, one winter they enjoyed chewing the cords on my outdoor Christmas lights. They not only chewed on them, they amputated the wires. The cuts were so ‘clean’ and precise that it looked like some human had simply used a pruning shears.
Of course, there are dozens of suggestions on how to keep rabbits from ravaging your lawn or garden. Such as planting garlic or hummingbird mint, or sprinkling the area with human hair, hot sauce, hot pepper flakes, vinegar, and blood meal. If you have a canine companion, it’s suggested you spread its fur, poop, or urine to keep rabbits away. (Ah... No thanks.)
You can also install motion-activated lights or water sprouts, or purchase such store-bought repellents as “Rabbit Scram” or “Critter Ridder.” Contrary to popular opinion, don’t spread mothballs. They’re ineffective and toxic to other wildlife.
I know firearms are a no-no in town, but a part of me longs for the days of Elmer Fudd.
“Shhh. Be very, very, quiet. I’m hunting wabbits.”
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native of Milton, who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years. A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College, she has written four books. She has two children, three stepchildren, and a blended family that includes 11 grandkids.