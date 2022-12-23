Grandma

Cecile Hardie, Chris Hardie's grandmother, always knitted her grandchildren mittens for Christmas. And she loved coffee!

 Courtesy of Wisconsin Newspaper Association

The older I become the more I appreciate the little things about Christmas and cherish memories of Christmases past.

It’s hard not to get nostalgic over the holidays, especially when we view them through misty filters clouded with emotion. I enjoy steeping myself in the warm and fuzzy memories of years gone by.

Tags