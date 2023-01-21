MCR_230120_DIVAS

Celebrate the Chinese New Year with Egg Fu Yung.

This year, Chinese New Year begins on Sunday, Jan. 22 and will culminate with the Lantern Festival on Feb. 5 as we welcome the year of the Rabbit.

You know me, if festivities are happening, I'm on board! In the Chinese culture, eggs symbolize birth or a new start, so this week I'm sharing the Chinese American classic Egg Fu Yung. This Chinese restaurant favorite is like an omelet filled with crisp vegetables served with a sweet and savory sauce.

