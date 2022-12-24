Inspired cocktail creations

Cheers to a happy New Year!

 www.JasonCoblentz.com

Let's pay homage to the holiday spirit by crafting some seasonal spirits of our own. We're going to explore infusing vodka with fruits and herbs.

Undoubtedly, you've seen flavored vodkas on liquor store shelves, but have you ever thought of making your own infused vodka? Not only is it very inexpensive, but say goodbye to artificial flavorings and colors and hello to absolute control over the ingredients.

