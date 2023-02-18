It's no surprise that red beans and rice is one of the dishes most strongly associated with the enchanting city of New Orleans, also called "The Big Easy." It's delicious, nutritious, easy to prepare and happily inexpensive.

While New Orleans is known for its tantalizing cuisine, it's also known for Mardi Gras, a celebration of food, music and pleasure. This year Mardi Gras falls on Feb. 21, and this traditional NOLA dish is a perfect way to celebrate.

Tags